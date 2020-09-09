US, Japan to Research Methane Production From Methane Hydrate - Reports

The United States and Japan are to study the production of methane gas from methane hydrate, the Kyodo news agency reported on Wednesday, citing a source in the Japanese government

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2020) The United States and Japan are to study the production of methane gas from methane hydrate, the Kyodo news agency reported on Wednesday, citing a source in the Japanese government.

Methane hydrate is a solid ice-like compound, which consists of methane and water. Large reserves of it are said to be concentrated on the seabed within Japan's coastal waters.

The study, which is to be done by Japan Oil, Gas and Metals National Corp. and the National Renewable Energy Laboratory of the US Energy Department, will go on for a year in Alaska, according to the news outlet.

Depending on the Alaska tests, another one will be conducted in the pacific in 2023. The commercial operation is tentatively scheduled for fiscal 2027.

Japan is actively working to reduce its dependence on coal by looking into other potential energy resources.