UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US, Japan To Research Methane Production From Methane Hydrate - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 46 seconds ago Wed 09th September 2020 | 10:15 PM

US, Japan to Research Methane Production From Methane Hydrate - Reports

The United States and Japan are to study the production of methane gas from methane hydrate, the Kyodo news agency reported on Wednesday, citing a source in the Japanese government

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2020) The United States and Japan are to study the production of methane gas from methane hydrate, the Kyodo news agency reported on Wednesday, citing a source in the Japanese government.

Methane hydrate is a solid ice-like compound, which consists of methane and water. Large reserves of it are said to be concentrated on the seabed within Japan's coastal waters.

The study, which is to be done by Japan Oil, Gas and Metals National Corp. and the National Renewable Energy Laboratory of the US Energy Department, will go on for a year in Alaska, according to the news outlet.

Depending on the Alaska tests, another one will be conducted in the pacific in 2023. The commercial operation is tentatively scheduled for fiscal 2027.

Japan is actively working to reduce its dependence on coal by looking into other potential energy resources.

Related Topics

Water Oil Japan United States Gas From Government

Recent Stories

Department of Community Development checks up on g ..

1 minute ago

Coalition forces intercept, destroy Houthi-launche ..

16 minutes ago

Fakes Before Russian Vote Were Spread Via Websites ..

46 seconds ago

Russian Delegation Requests New Vote by PACE on St ..

49 seconds ago

Libyan National Army Says Video Showing Alleged Cr ..

51 seconds ago

Over Half of Russians Consider Emigration Morally ..

54 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.