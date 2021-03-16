US, Japan Vow to Continue 'Realistic' Joint Military Exercises, Training - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2021) The United States and Japan issued a statement on Tuesday in which they pledged to keep on conducting joint "realistic" military exercises and training in order to maintain their alliance's operational readiness and meet future challenges.

"They highlighted the importance of domains such as space and cyber, as well as further strengthening information security," the statement said. "In addition, they reiterated that realistic bilateral and multilateral exercises and training are necessary to maintain the Alliance's operational readiness and deterrent posture, as well as to meet future challenges."

The statement was issued upon the conclusion of US-Japan Security Consultative Committee in Tokyo on earlier on Tuesday by US Secretary of State Blinken, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, Japanese Minister for Foreign Affairs Motegi and Minister of Defense Kishi.

"Recognizing the increasingly serious regional security environment, the Ministers recommitted to enhancing close coordination to align security policy, deepen defense cooperation across all domains, and bolster extended deterrence by consulting on Alliance roles, missions, and capabilities," the statement said.

At the end of February, Japan, the United States and France held a joint naval exercise west to the Kyushu island to rehearse in-motion refueling, according to the NHK broadcast report citing Japan's Maritime Self-Defense Force.

On January 22, China passed a law empowering its navy to use force against foreign vessels in the waters that it considers its sovereign, which includes parts of East China Sea under Japan's sovereignty claims. The United States is strongly opposed to China's increased military presence in the disputed waters, considering it a strategic threat to itself and its regional allies.