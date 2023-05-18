US, Japanese Leaders to Meet in Hiroshima Ahead of G7 Summit

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2023) US President Joe Biden will hold talks with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Thursday in Hiroshima ahead of the G7 leaders summit on Thursday.

The sides are expected to discuss bilateral relations and regional issues, including security cooperation, the common China policy and response to the Ukraine conflict.

Besides, the strengthening of trilateral cooperation among the United States, South Korea and Japan will also be on the meeting's agenda. Biden and Kishida will also elaborate a common approach to key issues of the upcoming G7 heads of state summit, which will take place in Hiroshima from May 19-21.