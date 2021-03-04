UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US, Japanese Officials Discuss Indo-Pacific Security, COVID-19 - State Department

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 04th March 2021 | 08:20 PM

US, Japanese Officials Discuss Indo-Pacific Security, COVID-19 - State Department

Top diplomats from the United States and Japan held virtual talks on Thursday to discuss security in the Indo-Pacific and the impact of COVID-19 in the region, the State Department said

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2021) Top diplomats from the United States and Japan held virtual talks on Thursday to discuss security in the Indo-Pacific and the impact of COVID-19 in the region, the State Department said.

"Participants exchanged views on the Indo-Pacific security environment, including the impact of COVID-19, as well as regional issues and bilateral defense cooperation," the department said in a statement.

Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Japan and Korea Marc Knapper and Acting Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for East Asia Security Mary Beth Morgan represented the US side at the talks, while Deputy Director General for North American Affairs, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Yutaka Arima and Deputy Director General for Defense Policy, Ministry of Defense Taro Yamato attended the talks for Japan.

Both parties reiterated their strong opposition to China's unilateral attempts to change the status quo by force or coercion in the East and South China Seas, the statement added.

The US and Japan also shared deep concerns over the China's Coast Guard Law, and confirmed their commitment to bolster their bilateral alliance, it added.

Related Topics

China Mary Alliance Japan United States From Top Asia Opposition

Recent Stories

PPF to host 03-day Safety Training Workshop for Bl ..

2 minutes ago

Islamabad police moving towards community policing ..

2 minutes ago

AJK Prime Minister asserts for executing integrate ..

2 minutes ago

Syrian Arab Red Crescent Head Says Syria Facing 'T ..

15 minutes ago

Canada Tops 2020 Work Destination List, Outrunning ..

15 minutes ago

Quaid-I-Azam University continues to improve globa ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.