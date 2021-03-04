US, Japanese Officials Discuss Indo-Pacific Security, COVID-19 - State Department

Top diplomats from the United States and Japan held virtual talks on Thursday to discuss security in the Indo-Pacific and the impact of COVID-19 in the region, the State Department said

"Participants exchanged views on the Indo-Pacific security environment, including the impact of COVID-19, as well as regional issues and bilateral defense cooperation," the department said in a statement.

Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Japan and Korea Marc Knapper and Acting Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for East Asia Security Mary Beth Morgan represented the US side at the talks, while Deputy Director General for North American Affairs, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Yutaka Arima and Deputy Director General for Defense Policy, Ministry of Defense Taro Yamato attended the talks for Japan.

Both parties reiterated their strong opposition to China's unilateral attempts to change the status quo by force or coercion in the East and South China Seas, the statement added.

The US and Japan also shared deep concerns over the China's Coast Guard Law, and confirmed their commitment to bolster their bilateral alliance, it added.