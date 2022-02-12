US, Japanese, South Korean Envoys Discuss North Korean Missile Launches - Ministry

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2022) Special envoys of the United States, Japan and South Korea gathered in Hawaii to discuss the recent North Korean missile launches ahead of a meeting of ministers on the topic, South Korean Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

"The special envoys of the Republic of South Korea, Japan and the United States shared their assessments on a lately serious situation on Korean Peninsula and on a series of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea's missile launches, and urged Pyongyang to cease the tension-creating activity, and to come back to dialogue as soon as possible," the ministry said in a written statement.

The sides, comprised of US Special Representative for North Korea Sung Kim, South Korean Special Representative for Korean Peninsula Peace and Security Affairs Noh Kyu-duk, and the head of the Japanese Foreign Ministry's Asian and Oceanian Affairs Bureau Takehiro Funakoshi, also reiterated the importance of trilateral cooperation on the North Korean issue, and agreed to continue close cooperation for total denuclearization.

The South Korean Minister of Foreign Affairs Chung Eui-yong will hold a meeting with the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Japanese Foreign Minister Hayashi Yoshimasa in Honolulu on February 12.

On January 13, North Korea launched a Hwasong-12 ballistic missile with a range of 4,500 kilometers (2,796 miles), making it the longest-range missile tested by Pyongyang since 2017. The launch was North Korea's seventh this year.