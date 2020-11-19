US, Japanese, South Korean Military Leaders Agree Cooperation in Virtual Meeting - Reports

Top brass military leadership of the United States, South Korea and Japan on Thursday held virtual talks in which they agreed to cooperate for regional peace and stability, media reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2020) Top brass military leadership of the United States, South Korea and Japan on Thursday held virtual talks in which they agreed to cooperate for regional peace and stability, media reported.

According to the South Korean state new agency Yonhap, citing the country's Joint Chiefs of Staff, US Gen. Mark Milley stressed the United States' "ironclad commitment" to the security of South Korea and Japan.

"The representatives of the three countries vowed to continue to work together to address issues of mutual security concerns and expand multilateral cooperation for the peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region," JCS said in a release, according to Yonhap.

The talks were held amid a stalemate between the US and the two East Asian neighbors over the cost-sharing of the many US military bases there.

The administration of US President Donald Trump had waged a pressure campaign to get Seoul and Tokyo to multiply the size of their funding for the maintenance of military bases in the countries. Leaders in both nations have dragged their feet on the issue and are holding out for a change in policy with a new presidential administration.