WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2023) US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan met with his Japanese and South Korean counterparts in Tokyo on Thursday to discuss North Korea's recent missile launches and coordination in the East China Sea and South China Sea, the White House said.

Earlier in the day, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said that North Korea fired two ballistic missiles toward the Sea of Japan. The launch prompted Japan to convene a meeting of the National Security Council, media reported.

"The national security advisors discussed the DPRK's illicit nuclear and missile programs and most recent provocations and identified next steps to strengthen their coordination.

They discussed opportunities for coordination in the East China Sea and South China Sea and emphasized the importance of maintaining peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait," the White House said in a statement.

The senior state security officials also conferred about ways to bolster economic security cooperation, including on critical and emerging technologies, energy security, and countering economic coercion, according to the statement.