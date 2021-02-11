WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in a telephone call with his Japanese counterpart Toshimitsu Motegi discussed concern over China's increased assertiveness around the Senkaku Islands, State Department spokesperson Ned price said in a press release.

"Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke again today with Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi...The Secretary and the Foreign Minister also expressed concern over increased Chinese assertiveness around the Senkaku Islands following China's enactment of a new coast guard law," Price said on Wednesday.