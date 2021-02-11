UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US, Japanese Tom Diplomats Express Concern Over China's 'Assertiveness' - State Dept.

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 11th February 2021 | 04:20 AM

US, Japanese Tom Diplomats Express Concern Over China's 'Assertiveness' - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in a telephone call with his Japanese counterpart Toshimitsu Motegi discussed concern over China's increased assertiveness around the Senkaku Islands, State Department spokesperson Ned price said in a press release.

"Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke again today with Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi...The Secretary and the Foreign Minister also expressed concern over increased Chinese assertiveness around the Senkaku Islands following China's enactment of a new coast guard law," Price said on Wednesday.

Related Topics

China Price

Recent Stories

Organisation of Islamic Cooperation congratulates ..

4 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed commends ministerial reshuffle; ..

4 hours ago

Fujairah Media Office: &#039;Tank fire is away fro ..

4 hours ago

Thousands of Vulnerable People Left Unshielded Aga ..

3 hours ago

Europe Once Again Divided Over Borrell's Performan ..

4 hours ago

EU to Work With US, UK on Coordinating Relations W ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.