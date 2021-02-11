(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in a telephone call with his Japanese counterpart Toshimitsu Motegi discussed existing concerns over China's increased assertiveness around the Senkaku Islands, State Department spokesperson Ned price said in a press release.

"Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke again today with Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi...The Secretary and the Foreign Minister also expressed concern over increased Chinese assertiveness around the Senkaku Islands following China's enactment of a new coast guard law," Price said on Wednesday.

Blinken reaffirmed that the Senkaku Islands fall within the purview of Article V of the US-Japan security treaty, Price said.

Japan and China both claim the territory, referred to in Beijing as the Diaoyu Islands, since they are located next to the important international shipping routes and potentially containing large oil and gas reserves. The United States took control of the territory after World War II and then returned the islands back to Japan.

Blinken and Motegi also discussed strengthening cooperation with partners to address the military coup in Myanmar, Price said.