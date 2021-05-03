US, Japanese Top Diplomats Hold Talks on China, North Korea

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi held talks on China and North Korea on Monday, media said

The diplomats met face-to-face in London, which is hosting the first in-person gathering of G7 foreign ministers in two years, the Japanese Kyodo news agency said.

Chinese maritime activity and North Korea's nuclear weapons program are expected to be high on the agenda of the G7 meeting.

US President Joe Biden said in Congress last week that Washington would work closely with allies to deal with North Korea's "threat" through diplomacy and deterrence.