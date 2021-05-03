UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US, Japanese Top Diplomats Hold Talks On China, North Korea

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Mon 03rd May 2021 | 04:26 PM

US, Japanese Top Diplomats Hold Talks on China, North Korea

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi held talks on China and North Korea on Monday, media said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi held talks on China and North Korea on Monday, media said.

The diplomats met face-to-face in London, which is hosting the first in-person gathering of G7 foreign ministers in two years, the Japanese Kyodo news agency said.

Chinese maritime activity and North Korea's nuclear weapons program are expected to be high on the agenda of the G7 meeting.

US President Joe Biden said in Congress last week that Washington would work closely with allies to deal with North Korea's "threat" through diplomacy and deterrence.

Related Topics

China Washington Nuclear London North Korea Congress Media

Recent Stories

Vaccination of people aged above 40-year to begin ..

18 minutes ago

Senior Officials Across World Mark Crucial Role of ..

5 minutes ago

Bird to leave Racing and fly home to New Zealand

8 minutes ago

Chinese swimmer Sun Yang handed Tokyo Olympics lif ..

8 minutes ago

Some 95 illegal migrants returned to Tripoli after ..

8 minutes ago

Covax signs deal for 500 mn Moderna Covid vaccine ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.