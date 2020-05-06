UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Irfan 49 seconds ago Wed 06th May 2020 | 11:40 PM

US Jet Blue Airline Donates Free Round-Trip Flights to 100,000 New York Nurses - Governor

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2020) The US JetBlue airline offered free round-trip flights to 100,000 health care workers in New York, Governor Andrew Cuomo said in a press briefing on Wednesday.

May 6 marks US National Nurses Day that celebrates efforts of all medical personnel fighting on the frontlines during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

"JetBlue had a beautiful idea of the way to say thank you, which is donating round-trip flights to 100,000 medical personnel and nurses to honor their efforts," Cuomo said.

In late March, New York became the epicenter of the COVID-19 outbreak in the United States and faced critical overwhelming of its hospital capacity.

As the number of new COVID-19 cases are currently falling in the state, New York still has a total of 321,192 residents who have tested positive for the disease, while 19,645 have died.

