US Jet Flying Over Lake Huron Where Aerial Object Was Downed on Sunday - Flight Tracker

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2023) A US military aircraft is circling over Lake Huron in the state of Michigan where an unidentified airborne object was downed at the weekend, FlightRadar24.com said on Monday.

"Our most tracked flight right now: a US Coast Guard HC-130J flying low over Lake Huron, likely looking for the object the US military says it shot down over the lake yesterday afternoon," the tracker said.

The Pentagon has confirmed that an airborne object was shot down over Lake Huron on Sunday at the direction of US President Joe Biden.

The object presented a threat to US national security due to potential surveillance capabilities, the Pentagon added.

The nature of this one and another two airborne objects shot down in the skies over North America last week is yet to be determined.

It comes after the US Air Force shot down what Washington says was a Chinese surveillance balloon over the United States on February 4. Beijing maintains the balloon was a research satellite collecting weather data that had blown off course.