US Jets Intercepted Iranian Passenger Plane Twice In 6 Minutes - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 2 hours ago Sun 26th July 2020 | 08:20 PM

US Jets Intercepted Iranian Passenger Plane Twice in 6 Minutes - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2020) Iran's Mahan Air passenger plane, which was recently intercepted by a pair of US jets during its regular flight to Lebanon via Syria's airspace, was approached by the warplanes twice in six minutes, Iranian media reported on Sunday.

This past Thursday, the Mahan Air plane en route from Tehran to Beirut was intercepted by two US F-15 fighter jets when crossing Syria's airspace. The US Central Command claimed that only one jet approached the passenger plane to perform a routine inspection to ensure the safety of airspace above the Syrian-based US bases.

According to the Iranian Press tv broadcaster, citing own sources, the US jets intercepted the Iranian passenger plane twice: the first time when it was flying over the Syrian region of Al Tanf, where the US bases are located, and the second time above the Syrian-Lebanese border.

The broadcaster said the second interception was when the Mahan Air pilot had to abruptly lower altitude to avoid collision already after crossing into Lebanon's airspace.

According to the source, the two F-15 fighter jets took off from the Jordanian air base of al-Azraq.

Mahan Air has said that the interception occurred at a time when passengers were already allowed to unbuckle their seat belts and many of them sustained injuries when the captain had to abruptly lower altitude after receiving an alert warning of a possible collision.

The US military has insisted that the jet conducted the maneuver at a safe distance of some 3,300 feet and in line with international standards after identifying the aircraft as a passenger carrier.

Iran has lodged a complaint about the incident with the International Civil Aviation Organization and requested more detail from the government of Syria, stressing repeatedly that the United States' presence in Syria, including its airspace, was illegitimate as it was neither requested by the Syrian government nor authorized by the UN Security Council.

