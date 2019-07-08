US Jihadist Admits Plans to Fight With IS Terrorists in Syria, Afghanistan - Justice Dept.

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2019) A Texas man with knowledge of bomb-making and homemade automatic weapons has pleaded guilty to planning to join the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia), the US Justice Department announced in a press release on Monday.

Kaan Sercan Damlarkaya, "a 20-year-old US citizen from Houston, Texas, has entered a guilty plea to attempting to provide material support to the Islamic State of Iraq and al-Sham (ISIS), a designated foreign terrorist organization," the release said.

The Justice Department said Damlarkaya had numerous online conversations with individuals he believed to be fellow ISIS supporters, but who were actually undercover FBI agents.

"During these discussions, he described his intentions to travel overseas to fight for ISIS in Syria or Afghanistan," the release said.

Damlarkaya added that if he was unsuccessful in joining IS overseas, he would conduct an attack on non-Muslims in the United States and that it was his "dream" to be a martyr, the release said.

While making travel plans, Damlarkaya also shared information with other IS supporters about ways to manufacture a bomb using triacetone triperoxide (TATP), a difficult to detect explosive that is favored by terrorists, the release said.

Damlarkaya also provided other Islamic State supporters with information about how to construct an automatic weapon and recommended a giant $15 machete for would-be terrorists who were too poor to afford bomb- and gun-making materials, the release added.

In addition, he claimed to have slept with a machete under his pillow to attack police if his home were ever raided, according to the release.

US District Judge Andrew S. Hanen accepted the plea and scheduled sentencing for September 30, 2019, the release said. Damlarkaya faces up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000, it added.