UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Jihadist Admits Plans To Fight With IS Terrorists In Syria, Afghanistan - Justice Dept.

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 08th July 2019 | 11:40 PM

US Jihadist Admits Plans to Fight With IS Terrorists in Syria, Afghanistan - Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2019) A Texas man with knowledge of bomb-making and homemade automatic weapons has pleaded guilty to planning to join the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia), the US Justice Department announced in a press release on Monday.

Kaan Sercan Damlarkaya, "a 20-year-old US citizen from Houston, Texas, has entered a guilty plea to attempting to provide material support to the Islamic State of Iraq and al-Sham (ISIS), a designated foreign terrorist organization," the release said.

The Justice Department said Damlarkaya had numerous online conversations with individuals he believed to be fellow ISIS supporters, but who were actually undercover FBI agents.

"During these discussions, he described his intentions to travel overseas to fight for ISIS in Syria or Afghanistan," the release said.

Damlarkaya added that if he was unsuccessful in joining IS overseas, he would conduct an attack on non-Muslims in the United States and that it was his "dream" to be a martyr, the release said.

While making travel plans, Damlarkaya also shared information with other IS supporters about ways to manufacture a bomb using triacetone triperoxide (TATP), a difficult to detect explosive that is favored by terrorists, the release said.

Damlarkaya also provided other Islamic State supporters with information about how to construct an automatic weapon and recommended a giant $15 machete for would-be terrorists who were too poor to afford bomb- and gun-making materials, the release added.

In addition, he claimed to have slept with a machete under his pillow to attack police if his home were ever raided, according to the release.

US District Judge Andrew S. Hanen accepted the plea and scheduled sentencing for September 30, 2019, the release said. Damlarkaya faces up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000, it added.

Related Topics

Attack Terrorist Afghanistan Police Syria Poor Russia ISIS Iraq Fine Man Houston United States September FBI 2019 From Weapon

Recent Stories

IMF to release one bln dollars tranche for Pakista ..

21 minutes ago

US Activists Disrupt Pence's Speech at Pro-Israel ..

21 minutes ago

IAEA Confirms Iran Enriching Uranium Above 3.67% - ..

21 minutes ago

Archeologists Find What Could Be Remains of Napole ..

21 minutes ago

Prime Minister directs zero tolerance policy again ..

21 minutes ago

Rehabilitation of sick humanity: Ehsas Programme ..

26 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.