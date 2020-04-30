UrduPoint.com
US Job Losses From COVID-19 Near 30 Million As Another 3.8 Million Laid Off - Labor Dept

Thu 30th April 2020

US job losses from the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic have reached nearly 30 million as another 3.8 million Americans filed jobless claims for the first time last week, Labor Department data showed on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2020) US job losses from the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic have reached nearly 30 million as another 3.8 million Americans filed jobless claims for the first time last week, Labor Department data showed on Thursday.

"In the week ending April 25, the advance figure for seasonally adjusted initial claims was 3,839,000, a decrease of 603,000 from the previous week's revised level," the Labor Department said in a press release.

The unemployment data came a day after the Commerce Department said the US economy shrank 4.8 percent in the first three months of 2020. It was the sharpest economic decline since the Great Recession of 2008/09 and came as the COVID-19 shuttered non-essential businesses across the country from mid-March.

