US Job Losses From COVID-19 Near 43 Million - Labor Department Data

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2020) Some 1.9 million more Americans filed for first-time unemployment claims last week, the Labor Department said on Thursday, bringing the total number of US job losses from the coronavirus pandemic to nearly 43 million.

"In the week ending May 30, the advance figure for seasonally adjusted initial claims was 1,877,000," the department said in a news release, showing, however, that the figure had declined from the previous week's 2.1 million filings.