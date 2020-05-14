UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Job Losses From COVID-19 Nears 36 Million - Labor Department Data

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 14th May 2020 | 06:04 PM

US Job Losses From COVID-19 Nears 36 Million - Labor Department Data

Nearly 3 million more Americans have filed for weekly unemployment claims, the Labor Department said on Thursday, bringing the total number of US job losses from the coronavirus pandemic to around 36 million

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2020) Nearly 3 million more Americans have filed for weekly unemployment claims, the Labor Department said on Thursday, bringing the total number of US job losses from the coronavirus pandemic to around 36 million.

"In the week ending May 9, the advance figure for seasonally adjusted initial claims was 2,981,000," the department said in a news release, which showed, however, that the figure had declined from the previous week's 3.17 million filings.

Related Topics

Job May From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Belgium Records 307 New COVID-19 Cases Day After A ..

2 minutes ago

One Person Killed, Another Injured in Fire at Resi ..

2 minutes ago

RDIF, Italian Partners Working on Blood Plasma Tre ..

2 minutes ago

Iran's Coronavirus Count Surpasses 114,500 - Healt ..

24 minutes ago

Khartoum Holds Peace Talks With Rebels, Describes ..

2 minutes ago

Komal Rizvi stars launches her YouTube Channel

26 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.