US Job Losses From COVID-19 Nears 36 Million - Labor Department Data

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2020) Nearly 3 million more Americans have filed for weekly unemployment claims, the Labor Department said on Thursday, bringing the total number of US job losses from the coronavirus pandemic to around 36 million.

"In the week ending May 9, the advance figure for seasonally adjusted initial claims was 2,981,000," the department said in a news release, which showed, however, that the figure had declined from the previous week's 3.17 million filings.