US Job Losses From COVID-19 Reach Around 33 Million - Labor Department

US job losses from the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic have reached around 33 million as another 3.17 million Americans filed for jobless claims last week, Labor Department data showed on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2020) US job losses from the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic have reached around 33 million as another 3.17 million Americans filed for jobless claims last week, Labor Department data showed on Thursday.

"In the week ending May 2, the advance figure for seasonally adjusted initial claims was 3,169,000," the department said in a statement. It had previously released data showing 30 million Americans had filed for first-time unemployment benefits in six previous weeks as most non-essential businesses in the United States were shuttered to limit the impact of the virus.