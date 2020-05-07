US Job Losses From COVID-19 Reach Around 33 Million - Labor Department Data

US job losses from the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic have reached around 33 million as another 3.17 million Americans filed for jobless claims last week, Labor Department data showed on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2020) US job losses from the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic have reached around 33 million as another 3.17 million Americans filed for jobless claims last week, Labor Department data showed on Thursday.

"In the week ending May 2, the advance figure for seasonally adjusted initial claims was 3,169,000," the department said in a statement. It had previously released data showing 30 million Americans had filed for first-time unemployment benefits in six previous weeks as most non-essential businesses in the United States were shuttered to limit the impact of the virus.

The weekly jobless figures come ahead of the April jobs report from the Labor Department which is expected to cite a drop of 22 million jobs for last month, economists said.

The Commerce Department said last week that the US economy shrank 4.8 percent in the first three months of 2020. It was the sharpest economic decline since the Great Recession of 2008-09 and came as the COVID-19 shuttered non-essential businesses across the country's 50 states from mid-March before many began reopening last week.

With the latest jobless claims filings, the US unemployment rate stands at nearly 16 percent now, the Labor Department statement indicated.

"The advance seasonally adjusted insured unemployment rate was 15.5 percent for the week ending April 25, an increase of 3.1 percentage points from the previous week's unrevised rate," it said. Impact on unemployment from the filings made during the week ending May 2 will be made available next week.

The state of Washington, which continues to hold sections of its economy under lockdown on fears that COVID-19 infections have not yet peaked there, led jobless claims losses for the week ended May 2 with 56,030 new filings. California, the most populous US state and the third largest by size, noted the largest weekly drop with 203,017 fewer filings.