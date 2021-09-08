US Job Openings Hit Record High of Almost 11Mln in July - Labor Dept

US job openings hit a record high of nearly 11 million in July, the Labor Department reported on Wednesday in data that showed the mismatch between demand for workers and declining number of positions filled each month

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2021) US job openings hit a record high of nearly 11 million in July, the Labor Department reported on Wednesday in data that showed the mismatch between demand for workers and declining number of positions filled each month.

"The number of job openings increased to a series high of 10.9 million on the last business day of July," the department said in a statement.

The US non-farm payrolls report, which account for jobs filled each month, came in at 235,000 in August, almost 70% below the 733,000 targeted by economists.

Labor market analysts say employers have offered multiple incentives to attract employees � higher wages and hiring bonuses among them � but the pool of available workers remains small and constrained by the resurgence of the coronavirus pandemic via its Delta variant.

The 10.9 million available positions in July came from an upwardly revised 10.2 million in June, the Labor Department's Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey showed Wednesday.