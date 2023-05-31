UrduPoint.com

US Job Openings Up More Than Expected In April, Adding Heat To Fed's Inflation Fight

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 31, 2023 | 08:44 PM

US Job Openings Up More Than Expected in April, Adding Heat to Fed's Inflation Fight

US job openings rose more than expected in April, according to data from the Labor Department on Wednesday which added pressure to the Federal Reserve's campaign to control inflation via rate hikes

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2023) US job openings rose more than expected in April, according to data from the Labor Department on Wednesday which added pressure to the Federal Reserve's campaign to control inflation via rate hikes.

"On the last business day of April, the number of job openings edged up to 10.1 million (+358,000)," the Labor Department said in its monthly Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) report.

Economists polled by US media had expected 9.4 million job openings for April versus 9.59 million in March.

The JOLTS data came ahead of the more important non-farm payrolls report for May, expected from the Labor Department on Friday. Economists are expecting some 180,000 payrolls to have been added in May. In April, there were 253,000 job additions versus a forecast of 180,000.

Joblessness among Americans reached an all-time high of 14.8% in April 2020, with the loss of some 20 million jobs after the COVID-19 breakout. Since then, the Labor Department's more important non-farm payrolls report has reported hundreds of thousands of job additions every month.

The blowout performance of the job market has, however, been a problem for the Fed, which cites employment and wage growth as one of the main contributors to inflation. US average hourly earnings have risen without stop since June 2021.

To fight inflation, the Fed has raised interest rates by 500 basis points, or 5%, over the past 16 months, bringing them to a peak of 525 basis points, or 5.

25%.

Until three weeks ago, the Fed had been expected to pause its monetary tightening at its next decision on rates on June 14.

That changed after latest inflation data � the Personal Consumption Expenditures Index, which the Fed watches closely � came in higher than expected.

A broader gauge for US inflation, called the Consumer Price Index (CPI) hit 40-year highs in June 2022, expanding at an annual rate of 9.1%. Since then, it has slowed, growing at just 4.9% per annum in April, for its slowest expansion in two years. Even so, that was more than twice the Fed's appetite for inflation, which stands at just 2% per annum.

Given the persistence of inflation and the central bank's determination to shape policy according to data, Fed Governor Chris Waller said last week there could be a hold on rates in June and a hike in July. St. Louis Fed President James Bullard, one of the more aggressive advocates for tighter monetary policy, has suggested at least two more rate hikes this year, totaling 50 basis points, that would bring rates to a peak of 5.75%.

Some economists, however, warn that the central bank is going overboard with its inflation fight and the consequence will be a recession. Gross domestic product grew by just 1.3% for the first quarter of this year versus the 2.6% during the final quarter of 2022, the latest reading of the Commerce Department showed.

Related Topics

Governor Business Job Bank Reading Price St. Louis March April May June July 2020 Market Commerce Media From Million Jobs Employment

Recent Stories

Dubai sees 11.5% year-on-year growth in number of ..

Dubai sees 11.5% year-on-year growth in number of health facilities in Q1 2023

30 minutes ago
 Emirates Development Bank unveils AED424m in finan ..

Emirates Development Bank unveils AED424m in financing deals at Make It in the E ..

30 minutes ago
 Prices of Germany's Imported Goods Show Biggest Dr ..

Prices of Germany's Imported Goods Show Biggest Drop Since 2009 in April - Autho ..

23 minutes ago
 EU to Allocate $1.7 Bln in Financial Assistance to ..

EU to Allocate $1.7 Bln in Financial Assistance to Moldova - Von Der Leyen

23 minutes ago
 Markets fall over US debt ceiling, China growth co ..

Markets fall over US debt ceiling, China growth concerns

21 minutes ago
 Minister for Power Division Khurram Dastgir says e ..

Minister for Power Division Khurram Dastgir says electricity base tariff stable ..

21 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.