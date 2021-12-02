UrduPoint.com

US Jobless Claims At 222,000 Vs Estimated 240,000 For Week Ending November 27

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Thu 02nd December 2021 | 07:41 PM

US Jobless Claims at 222,000 vs Estimated 240,000 for Week Ending November 27

US jobless claims came in at 222,000 for last week, some 28,000 above the previous week's pandemic low, as the employment market appeared to consolidate after a stretch of dynamic recovery, Labor Department data showed Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2021) US jobless claims came in at 222,000 for last week, some 28,000 above the previous week's pandemic low, as the employment market appeared to consolidate after a stretch of dynamic recovery, Labor Department data showed Thursday.

"In the week ending November 27, the advance figure for seasonally adjusted initial claims was 222,000, an increase of 28,000 from the previous week's revised level," the department said.

The previous week's tally for claims was revised to 194,000, from an initial 199,000 stated by the department. That was the lowest number of filings for weekly unemployment benefits since the outbreak of the COVID-19 crisis in March 2020. Economists polled by US media had expected 240,000 claims on the average for last week.

