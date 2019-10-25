UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

U.S. Jobless Claims Decrease Last Week

Faizan Hashmi 33 seconds ago Fri 25th October 2019 | 05:33 PM

U.S. jobless claims decrease last week

The number of initial jobless claims in the United States decreased last week, according to a report released by the U.S. Labor Department on Thursday

WASHINGTON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2019 ) :The number of initial jobless claims in the United States decreased last week, according to a report released by the U.S. Labor Department on Thursday.

In the week ending Oct. 19, the number of people filing for U.S. unemployment benefits decreased by 6,000 to 212,000. Meanwhile, the previous week's level was revised up by 4,000 to 218,000.

The report also showed that four-week moving average of initial claims, a method to iron out data volatility, decreased by 750 to 215,000. The previous week's average was revised up by 1,000 to 215,750.

As an important leading indicator to reflect unemployment status in the United States, a lower reading in jobless claims indicates lower overall layoffs. The reading of jobless claims remained below the 300,000 threshold, signaling a tight labor market in the country.

For the bigger picture of U.S. labor market, U.S. employers added fewer-than-expected 136,000 jobs in September, and the unemployment rate fell to 3.5 percent, a nearly five-decade low, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported on Oct. 4.

Related Topics

Reading United States September Market Jobs

Recent Stories

Rupee stands stable against US dollar in interbank ..

2 minutes ago

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani Calls US Interna ..

35 seconds ago

Serviceman Shoots Dead 8 Fellow Soldiers in Russia ..

37 seconds ago

NATO's support to Afghanistan remains ' steadfast' ..

39 seconds ago

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) evolves plan t ..

6 minutes ago

Illegal occupation of state land not to be tolerat ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.