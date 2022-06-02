UrduPoint.com

US Jobless Claims Down 2nd Week In Row, Layoffs See Record Plunge First 5 Months Of Year

Published June 02, 2022

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2022) Jobless claims in the United States fell for a second straight week, the US Labor Department said on Thursday while a private survey of worker layoffs found the lowest number of job cuts in the first five months of the year.

"In the week ending May 28, the advance figure for seasonally adjusted initial claims was 200,000, a decrease of 11,000 from the previous week's revised level," the Labor Department said in a statement.

In the previous week to May 21, fillings for unemployment benefits dropped by 8,000 after increases in three prior weeks.

The private employment surveyor Challenger, Gray & Christmas said US based employers announced 20,712 cuts in May, a 14.7% decrease from the 24,286 announced in April. That was 15.8% lower than the 24,586 cuts announced in May of 2021, Challenger said.

For January through May, employers announced plans to cut 100,694 jobs, down 48% from the 192,185 cuts announced through the same period in 2021. It was the lowest number of job cuts recorded in the first five months of the year since the firm began tracking monthly job cut announcements in 1993.

In a separate report issued Wednesday, the Labor Department said US job openings fell in April from the previous month's record high, but there were still nearly two vacancies for every jobless person that suggested continued difficulty among employers in finding and retaining workers.

The three employment-related reports came ahead of Friday's all-important US non-farm payrolls report, which is expected to cite a total of 325,000 new jobs versus April's 428,000 and an unemployment rate of 3.5% versus the previous 3.6%.

Unemployment among Americans reached a record high of 14.8% in April 2020, with the loss of some 20 million jobs in the aftermath of the coronavirus breakout that year. Jobs recovery has, however, been strong over the past year, with the unemployment rate steadying at 3.6% for both March and April this year. The Federal Reserve defines a jobless rate of 4% and below as maximum employment.�

