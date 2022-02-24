UrduPoint.com

US Jobless Claims Down Last Week, Resuming Downtrend - Labor Dept.

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 24, 2022 | 08:40 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2022) US jobless claims fell last week, resuming their downtrend in a labor market showing steady growth in an economy rebounding from the effects of the coronavirus measures, the US Labor Department said on Thursday.

"In the week ending February 19, the advance figure for seasonally adjusted initial claims was 232,000, a decrease of 17,000 from the previous week's revised level," the Labor Department said in a statement.

Jobless claims rose in the prior week to February 12, the first time in four weeks, posing some concern to policymakers banking on a steady growth of the labor market as the economy continued to pull away from the effects of the pandemic measures.

Economists polled by US media had expected jobless claims to average 235,000 during the week to February 19, just slightly above what the Labor Department reported.

"The data is consistent with a strong employment market," economist Greg Michalowski said in a post on the ForexLive platform.

US unemployment reached a record high of 14.8% in April 2020, following the loss of some 20 million jobs in the aftermath of the coronavirus breakout. Since then, jobs have picked up on most months, with unemployment declining to 3.9% last month, just below the 4% that the Federal Reserve defines as "maximum employment."

