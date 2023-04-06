US Jobless Claims Hit 17-Week Highs, Signaling Recession as Much as Inflation Relief

US jobless claims increased the most in 17 weeks, according to data revealed on Thursday that emitted more recession signals even as it indicates relief for the Federal Reserve in its efforts to curb the worst inflation in four decades

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2023) US jobless claims increased the most in 17 weeks, according to data revealed on Thursday that emitted more recession signals even as it indicates relief for the Federal Reserve in its efforts to curb the worst inflation in four decades.

The number of Americans applying for jobless benefits stood at 228,000 during the week to April 2, the highest since the week that ended on December 4, the Labor Department said in its weekly update on jobless claims.

For nine weeks in a row, jobless claims have topped 200,000. While the number indicates that more Americans are getting laid-off than before, the Labor Department said changes in its claims reporting methodology have also probably led to a spike in the data.

"A multiplicative seasonal effect is assumed to be proportional to the level of the series," the Labor Department said. "A large increase in the level of the series will be accompanied by a proportionally large seasonal effect."

Notwithstanding that change, the latest spike in unemployment raised alarm bells among economists worried about recession as much as the spike was welcomed by the inflation fighters at the Fed.

Company hirings rose by just 145,000 last month versus the February growth of 261,000, the private payrolls processor ADP said. That was even below the 210,000 growth forecast by economists polled by US media.

"Our March payroll data is one of several signals that the economy is slowing," Nela Richardson, chief economist at ADP, said in a statement released earlier this week. "Employers are pulling back from a year of strong hiring and pay growth, after a three-month plateau, is inching down.

The private hirings data came on the heels of another report on US job openings for March, which showed the smallest growth in almost two years. Job openings slipped to 9.9 million in February, growing at their slowest pace since May 2021, the Labor Department said in that report released Tuesday.

The two reports made print before Friday's scheduled release of the all-important labor update for the United States: the non-farm payrolls, or NFP, report.

The March edition of the NFP is expected to show a growth of just 240,000 versus February's 311,000. If correct, it could be sharply lower than January's 517,000 spike that raised new worries about inflation in the United States.

Inflation, as measured by the CPI, or Consumer Price Index, hit 40-year highs in June 2022, expanding at an annual rate of 9.1%. Since then, it has slowed, growing at just 6% per year in February, for its slowest expansion since October 2021. Even so, that was three times the Fed's target of 2% per year.

The Fed has increased interest rates by 475 basis points over the past 13 months, taking them to a peak of 5% from just 0.25% after the COVID-19 outbreak in March 2020.

The central bank's main guide for rates has been the monthly NFP report. The labor market has been the juggernaut of US economic recovery from the pandemic, with hundreds of thousands of jobs being added without fail since June 2020 to make up for the initial loss of 20 million jobs to the pandemic. The Fed has identified robust job and wages growth as two of the key drivers of inflation. Average monthly wages have risen continuously since May 2021.