US Jobless Claims Rise Higher Last Week From 55-Year Low - Labor Dept.

Muhammad Irfan Published April 14, 2022 | 07:52 PM

US jobless claims ticked higher last week from the previous week's 55-year low, according to Labor Department data that otherwise showed little change to trends in the nation's bustling employment market

"In the week ending April 9, the advance figure for seasonally adjusted initial claims was 185,000, an increase of 18,000 from the previous week's revised level," a news release from the Labor Department said Thursday.

The department revised up claims for the week ended April 2 by 1,000 to 167,000. Despite that revision, the previous week's data showed filings to be at their lowest since at least 1968.

For the week to April 9, economists polled by US media had expected claims to average 170,000, or 15,000 below what the department reported.

President Joe Biden said in a statement released by the White House last week that over a four-week period, "fewer Americans had filed jobless claims than at any time in our nation's recorded history."

Joblessness among Americans reached a record high of 14.8% in April 2020, with the loss of some 20 million jobs in the aftermath of the coronavirus breakout. Jobs recovery has, however, been stellar over the past year, with the jobless rate moving down to 3.6% in March. A jobless rate of 4% or below is regarded by the Federal Reserve as "maximum employment."

Aside from ramping job numbers, the United States is experiencing one of the greatest transformations of its employment market as COVID-19 measures upended labor supply and work trends, putting employees' demands above those of employers.

