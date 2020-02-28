UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

U.S. Jobless Claims Rise To 219,000 Last Week

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 28th February 2020 | 12:17 PM

U.S. jobless claims rise to 219,000 last week

The number of initial jobless claims in the United States rose last week, according to a report released by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics

WASHINGTON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2020 ) :The number of initial jobless claims in the United States rose last week, according to a report released by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The number of people filing for U.S. unemployment benefits increased by 8,000 to 219,000 from the previous week's revised figure in the week ending February 22, according to the bureau.

Meanwhile, the previous week's level was revised up by 1,000 from 210,000 to 211,000, the bureau noted.

The report also showed that four-week moving average of initial claims, a method to iron out data volatility, increased by 500 to 209,750.

Besides, the previous week's average was revised up by 250 from 209,000 to 209,250, said the bureau.

As an important leading indicator to reflect unemployment status in the United States, a lower reading in jobless claims indicates lower overall layoffs. The reading of jobless claims remained below the 300,000 threshold, signaling a tight labor market in the United States.

For the bigger picture of U.S. labor market, U.S. employers added 225,000 jobs in January, and the unemployment rate edged up to 3.6 percent, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported on Feb. 7.

Related Topics

Reading United States January February Market From Jobs

Recent Stories

Russia says Turkish troops shelled by Syria among ..

2 minutes ago

Hyundai Motor halts operations at plant following ..

2 minutes ago

Higher Education Commission (HEC) undertakes numbe ..

2 minutes ago

Rumble Down Under: Ardern, Morrison clash in fiery ..

2 minutes ago

52 countries restrict entry from coronavirus-hit S ..

11 minutes ago

Progress in Afghan peace process victory of PM's ..

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.