US Jobless Claims Rise to 419,000 in Week to July 17 - Labor Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2021) US jobless claims rose by 419,000 last week, according to Labor Department data on Thursday that suggested a continued challenge for the fragile labor market recovery amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"In the week ending July 17, the advance figure for seasonally adjusted initial claims was 419,000, an increase of 51,000 from the previous week's revised level," the Labor Department said in a statement.