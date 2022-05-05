US Jobless Claims Up 1st Time in 3 Weeks Amid Consolidating Market - Labor Dept. Data

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2022) US jobless claims rose last week for the first time in three weeks, the Labor Department reported on Thursday amid data suggesting that employment in the world's largest economy may be cooling somewhat after months of record demand for workers.

"In the week ending April 30, the advance figure for seasonally adjusted initial claims was 200,000, an increase of 19,000 from the previous week's revised level," the Labor Department said in its weekly report.

Data from the department showed the last time jobless benefits rose in the United States was three weeks ago, when it rose to 185,000 during the week ended April 9 versus 167,000 in the week to April 2.

The update on jobless claims came during a week of mixed signals from labor monitoring services in the country.

Job cuts in the United States rose for a second month in a row in April as employers assessed costs and the growing risk of inflation in a labor market that has mostly seen record demand for workers over the past year, data from employment tracker Challenger, Gray & Christmas Inc showed on Thursday.

Prior to that, payrolls processor ADP said on Wednesday that private sector employers in the United States added 247,000 jobs in April, just about half of March levels and the smallest in two years as the labor market hovered at full employment.

The Labor Department itself will be issuing on Friday the all-important non-farm payrolls report for April, which analysts expect to show a jobs growth of 391,000 for the month and an unemployment rate of 3.5%. A jobless rate of 4% or below is regarded by the Federal Reserve as maximum employment.

Joblessness among Americans reached a record high of 14.8% in April 2020, with the loss of some 20 million jobs in the aftermath of the coronavirus breakout that year. Jobs recovery has, however, been stellar over the past year, with the unemployment rate moving down to 3.6% at the end of March.