UrduPoint.com

US Jobless Claims Up 55,000 Last Week, Rising 3rd Week In Row - Labor Dept.

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 20, 2022 | 07:45 PM

US Jobless Claims Up 55,000 Last Week, Rising 3rd Week in Row - Labor Dept.

US unemployment claims rose by 55,000 last week and for a third week in a row as policymakers continued to struggle with ensuring consistent jobs growth in an economy still adjusting to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, Labor Department data showed Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2022) US unemployment claims rose by 55,000 last week and for a third week in a row as policymakers continued to struggle with ensuring consistent jobs growth in an economy still adjusting to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, Labor Department data showed Thursday.

"In the week ending January 15, the advance figure for seasonally adjusted initial claims was 286,000, an increase of 55,000 from the previous week's revised level," he department said in a news release. In the previous week to January 13, jobless claims rose by 8,000 to 231,000.

After staggering unemployment initially triggered by the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, the labor market steadily picked up, showing a jobless rate of 3.

9% in December from a high of 14.8% in April 2020. That was just below the 4% mark that the US Federal Reserve defines as "maximum employment." In terms of total job losses, the number stood at around 20 million at the height of the pandemic before falling to around 4 million now, officials say.

Aside from the sheer improvement in jobs numbers, the United States is experiencing one of the greatest transformations of its employment market as COVID-19 measures upended labor supply and work trends, putting employees' demands above those of employers.

Related Topics

Job United States January April December 2020 Market From Million Jobs Employment Coronavirus

Recent Stories

India Successfully Test-Fires Advanced Ground-Base ..

India Successfully Test-Fires Advanced Ground-Based BrahMos Cruise Missile -Defe ..

17 seconds ago
 BZU Convocation arrangements reviewed

BZU Convocation arrangements reviewed

18 seconds ago
 NCHR Chairperson stresses for collaborative effort ..

NCHR Chairperson stresses for collaborative efforts to protect human rights

20 seconds ago
 Canada Stands With Ukraine, Supports Dialogue Thro ..

Canada Stands With Ukraine, Supports Dialogue Through Diplomatic Channels - Top ..

22 seconds ago
 Turkey Responds to Council of Europe Over Philanth ..

Turkey Responds to Council of Europe Over Philanthropist Kavala's Case - Reports

4 minutes ago
 London law firm asks UK Police to arrest Indian ar ..

London law firm asks UK Police to arrest Indian army chief, home minister over K ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.