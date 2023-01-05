US Jobs Cuts Up 13% in 2022, With Tech Leading Layoffs - Industry Surveyor Challenger

US job cuts rose by 13% last year, with technology firms facing the brunt of layoffs amid a crunch in the sector's earnings, private employment tracker Challenger, Gray & Christmas, Inc. said in a report on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2023) US job cuts rose by 13% last year, with technology firms facing the brunt of layoffs amid a crunch in the sector's earnings, private employment tracker Challenger, Gray & Christmas, Inc. said in a report on Thursday.

Technology firms shed more than 97,000 jobs last year, up 649% from the nearly 13,000 jobs they cut in 2021, the report said.

On the whole, employers across industries announced an end to nearly 364,000 positions in 2022, versus the 322,000 jobs cut in the previous year.

With the downturn in cryptocurrencies, fintech firms announced 1,670% more cuts in 2022 as this technology sub-sector dumped 10,476 jobs compared to the 529 in 2021.

The automotive industry had the second-most cuts with 30,912 jobs shed, up 195% from the 10,469 layoffs in 2021.

The health care sector was the third with 30,626 layoffs versus the 31,997 in 2021.

"The overall economy is still creating jobs, though employers appear to be actively planning for a downturn," Andrew Challenger, senior vice president at Challenger, Gray & Christmas, Inc. said in the report. "Hiring has slowed as companies take a cautious approach entering 2023."

Challenger's comments were in line with the announcement by Amazon Chief Executive Andy Jassy who confirmed on Thursday media speculation that the world's largest e-commerce retailer would cut more than 18,000 jobs this year.

Salesforce also announced a day earlier that it would cut 10% of its staff, or about 7,000 workers.