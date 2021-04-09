US Johnson & Johnson Vaccine Deliveries to Drop 86% Next Week - CDC

Johnson & Johnson's deliveries of its COVID-19 vaccine in the United States will drop by about 86 percent next week, compared with the nearly 5 million doses it allocated this week, data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) showed on Friday

The sharp decrease comes after a recent human error at a contractor's plant in Baltimore ruined 15 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The company will deliver only 700,000 doses in the coming week, versus 4,947,500 doses in the week of April 5, and 1,911,200 in the week of March 29, according to the CDC data.

Johnson & Johnson began deliveries of its single-dose vaccine in the beginning of March, sending the first batch with 2,833,400 in the week of March 1.

On April 5, Johnson & Johnson admitted to having produced a faulty batch of coronavirus vaccines at the East Baltimore facility owned by Emergent BioSolutions reportedly due to a mix-up of two ingredients that led to the ruining of about 15 million doses.