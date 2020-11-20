US Joining COVAX Vaccine Facility for COVID-19 Would Send 'Strong Message' - Von der Leyen

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2020) If the United States joins the COVID-19 Vaccine Global Access Facility (COVAX Facility), it will send a "strong message" in the world fight against the pandemic, European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said Friday.

"US organizations and experts have been involved from the very outset. But if the US government were to join our common effort, this would be a strong message. A joint European-US action on global health and global vaccines, not only for ourselves, but for all," von der Leyen told a press conference.

Unlike the majority of other biggest economies, the US is yet to join the WHO-led initiative amid the Trump administration's conflict with the global health agency, whom it accuses of helping China conceal information about the virus' origins.

In addition, President Donald Trump has pledged to pull the country out of the WHO by next summer, a move that the projected president-elect, Joe Biden, vows to reverse on his first day in office.

COVAX is co-led by the WHO, Gavi vaccine alliance and the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations. The main goal is to accelerate the development of coronavirus vaccines and guarantee equitable access for countries across the world.