US Joining Normandy Format on Ukraine Not on Table - Assistant Secretary

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2021) The United States is not planning to join the Normandy format, but will continue helping facilitate the implementation of the Minsk agreements and engaging with France, Germany, Ukraine and Russia, Assistant Secretary for the Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs Karen Donfried said on Tuesday.

"(T)he United States is open to helping facilitate implementation of the Minsk agreements in support of the Normandy process. So, this is not about the US joining the Normandy process. It's about the US supporting the diplomacy that is already underway and we will continue to engage not only with Ukrainians and Russians on this, but also with the French and the Germans and the OSCE."