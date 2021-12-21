UrduPoint.com

US Joining Normandy Format On Ukraine Not On Table - Assistant Secretary

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Tue 21st December 2021 | 07:38 PM

US Joining Normandy Format on Ukraine Not on Table - Assistant Secretary

The United States is not planning to join the Normandy format, but will continue helping facilitate the implementation of the Minsk agreements and engaging with France, Germany, Ukraine and Russia, Assistant Secretary for the Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs Karen Donfried said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2021) The United States is not planning to join the Normandy format, but will continue helping facilitate the implementation of the Minsk agreements and engaging with France, Germany, Ukraine and Russia, Assistant Secretary for the Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs Karen Donfried said on Tuesday.

"(T)he United States is open to helping facilitate implementation of the Minsk agreements in support of the Normandy process. So, this is not about the US joining the Normandy process. It's about the US supporting the diplomacy that is already underway and we will continue to engage not only with Ukrainians and Russians on this, but also with the French and the Germans and the OSCE."

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia France Germany Minsk United States

Recent Stories

Jam Khan assures delegation of demands fulfillment ..

Jam Khan assures delegation of demands fulfillment

2 minutes ago
 Minorities in India being subjected to worst viole ..

Minorities in India being subjected to worst violence: governor

2 minutes ago
 US consul general calls on Punjab law minister

US consul general calls on Punjab law minister

2 minutes ago
 EU watchdog says 'no answer' if Omicron-specific j ..

EU watchdog says 'no answer' if Omicron-specific jab needed

2 minutes ago
 UK Unveils $1.3Bln Aid for Businesses Hit by New C ..

UK Unveils $1.3Bln Aid for Businesses Hit by New COVID-19 Wave Ahead of Christma ..

2 minutes ago
 Islamabad police to establish welfare center, prov ..

Islamabad police to establish welfare center, provide full salary to injured cop ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.