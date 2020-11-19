UrduPoint.com
US Joins 4 Allies In Urging China To Reconsider Actions Against Hong Kong Legislature

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 19th November 2020 | 05:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2020) The top diplomats from the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and Canada issued a joint statement calling on China to reconsider its actions to disqualify legislators in Hong Kong and to reinstate them immediately.

"We urge the Chinese central authorities to re-consider their actions against Hong Kong's elected legislature and immediately reinstate the Legislative Council members," the statement said on Wednesday.

The joint statement said that China's actions are in breach the Sino-British Joint Declaration.

Four pro-democracy lawmakers - Alvin Yeung, Kwok Ka-ki, Dennis Kwok and Kenneth Leung - lost their seats in Hong Kong's Legislative Council and were barred from running in the future as per a new resolution from China's highest legislative body.

The Chinese authorities in Beijing defended the new resolution as necessary to safeguard China's national security.

In response to mass pro-democracy protests that started in June last year, Beijing introduced a new national security law in Hong Kong in July as part of its efforts to address the activities of "separatist forces."

