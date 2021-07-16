US Joins African Union, Gavi Alliance to Provide Coronavirus Vaccines to Africa - Blinken

(@FahadShabbir)

The Biden administration has teamed up with the African Union and the Gavi Alliance, formerly known as the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization, to provide 25 million coronavirus vaccine doses for the people of Africa, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2021) The Biden administration has teamed up with the African Union and the Gavi Alliance, formerly known as the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization, to provide 25 million coronavirus vaccine doses for the people of Africa, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday.

"The United States, working with the African Union and Gavi is sharing 25 million COVID-19 vaccines with the peoples of Africa to save lives and build a safer, more secure world for all," Blinken said via Twitter message.

The vaccine doses will be delivered through COVAX mechanism to 49 countries in the coming weeks, Blinken said.

The GAVI Alliance is a global health partnership of public and private sector organizations dedicated to immunization for all.