US Joins Israel, 2 European States in Backing Eastern Mediterranean Energy Corridor

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2019) Top energy officials from the United States, Cyprus, Greece and Israel during a ministerial in Athens agreed to support an initiative to establish a gas pipeline in the Eastern Mediterranean that will boost security.

"The Ministers and the United States agreed to support their countries' energy independence and the establishment of an Energy Corridor of the Eastern Mediterranean," a joint statement said on Wednesday.

The East Med gas pipeline project, the release added, is important for EU energy security strategic and establishing links between Europe and Israel.

Energy ministers Kostas Hatzidakis of Greece, Georgios Lakkotrypis of Cyprus and Yuval Steinitz of Israel issued the statement after talks with US Assistant Secretary of State for Energy Resources Francis Fannon.