Sumaira FH 10 seconds ago Thu 21st January 2021 | 02:54 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2021) US President Joe Biden will sign later on Thursday a letter on US joining the World Health Organization (WHO)'s COVAX initiative for providing equitable access to coronavirus vaccines, US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony Fauci told the WHO.

On the very first day of his presidency, Biden signed an executive order to rejoin the US to the WHO, which ex-US President Donald Trump withdrew from after accusing the organization of being controlled by China.

Fauci also pledged that the new US presidential administration would implement financial obligation and engage in constructive effort toward a WHO reform.

