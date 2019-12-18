UrduPoint.com
US Joint Chiefs Chair, Russian Counterpart Discuss Strategic Stability In Syria - Pentagon

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 18th December 2019 | 10:25 PM

US Joint Chiefs Chair, Russian Counterpart Discuss Strategic Stability in Syria - Pentagon

US Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Mark Milley and Russian Chief of General Staff Gen. Valery Gerasimov discussed during a meeting in Switzerland strategic stability in Syria and other issues to enhance deconfliction between both nations in the region, US Joint Chiefs of Staff spokesperson Col. DeDe Halfhill said in a press release on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2019) US Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Mark Milley and Russian Chief of General Staff Gen. Valery Gerasimov discussed during a meeting in Switzerland strategic stability in Syria and other issues to enhance deconfliction between both nations in the region, US Joint Chiefs of Staff spokesperson Col. DeDe Halfhill said in a press release on Wednesday.

"Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark A. Milley met with Chief of the Russian General Staff Gen. Valery Gerasimov today in Bern, Switzerland," the release said.

"The two military leaders discussed Syria, strategic stability and a variety of other operational and strategic issues to enhance deconfliction, improve understanding and reduce risk."

Halfhill said the two officials emphasized the importance of continuing communication between the United States and Russia to prevent miscalculations and to promote transparency between them.

Milley and Gerasimov will keep the details of their meeting private in accordance with past practice, Halfhill added.

