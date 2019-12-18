US Joint Chiefs Chair, Russian Counterpart Talk Strategic Stability in Syria - Pentagon

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

US Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Mark Milley and Russian General Staff Chief Gen. Valery Gerasimov discussed in a meeting in Switzerland strategic stability in Syria and other issues to enhance deconfliction between both nations in the region, the Pentagon said in a press release on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2019) US Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Mark Milley and Russian General Staff Chief Gen. Valery Gerasimov discussed in a meeting in Switzerland strategic stability in Syria and other issues to enhance deconfliction between both nations in the region, the Pentagon said in a press release on Wednesday.

"Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark A. Milley met with Chief of the Russian General Staff Gen. Valery Gerasimov today in Bern, Switzerland," the release said. "The two military leaders discussed Syria, strategic stability and a variety of other operational and strategic issues to enhance deconfliction, improve understanding, and reduce risk."