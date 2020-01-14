US Joint Chiefs Chair, Turkish Counterpart Discuss Security Issues in Syria - Spokesperson

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2020) US Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Mark Milley met with Turkish General Staff Chairman Gen. Yasar Guler in Brussels to discuss the security situation in Syria, spokesperson Col. DeDe Halfhill said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark A. Milley met with Chief of the Turkish General Staff Gen.

Yasar Guler today in Brussels, Belgium," the statement said. "The two leaders discussed the security situation in Syria and the importance of US-Turkish cooperation in the region."

Halfhill emphasized that the United States values its strategic bilateral relationship with Turkey.

Milley is in Brussels to participate in the NATO Military Committee of Chiefs of Defense Session that is being held Tuesday and Wednesday at the NATO headquarters.