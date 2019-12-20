UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Joint Chiefs Chairman Admits Impasse In Afghanistan, Calls For Talks With Taliban

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 29 seconds ago Fri 20th December 2019 | 10:07 PM

US Joint Chiefs Chairman Admits Impasse in Afghanistan, Calls for Talks With Taliban

The conflict in Afghanistan is in a strategic stalemate with no chance to defeat the Taliban militarily and negotiations remain the only viable way out, US Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Mark Milley said during a briefing on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2019) The conflict in Afghanistan is in a strategic stalemate with no chance to defeat the Taliban militarily and negotiations remain the only viable way out, US Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Mark Milley said during a briefing on Friday.

"For years we have clearly stated that there is not going to be a rational, reasonable chance of a military victory against the Taliban insurgency, something like signing the surrender documents on the USS Missouri in Tokyo Bay [ending World War II]," Milley told reporters. "It remains true today. This is only one way this is going to end and its the negotiated solution with the Taliban."

Milley admitted there is an impasse in Afghanistan with no party to the conflict able to win the war as a result of the fact the Taliban has a sanctuary in Pakistan and still enjoys some popularity.

"Militarily this has been at the state of strategic stalemate, if you will. Taliban cannot defeat militarily the regime, the government in Kabul, so long as the United States and its allies maintain some degree of military support," Milley said.

"And the regime is not going to militarily defeat the Taliban or various other groups so long as they have sanctuary in Pakistan and they have some small degree of popularity among the people."

The United States and the Taliban had for nearly a year been attempting to negotiate a peace deal that would ensure the withdrawal of US troops in exchange for the movement guaranteeing that Afghanistan will not become a safe haven for terrorists.

Earlier in December, the Taliban announced that the talks with the United States had resumed in Doha, Qatar, after a three-month hiatus. A source close to the Taliban told Sputnik that both sides had discussed conditions that could spur intra-Afghan talks to begin.

However, on Thursday, US Special Envoy Zalmay Khalilzad announced a "brief pause" in the talks with the Taliban after an attack on Bagram airbase killed two and wounded dozens of civilians. Khalilzad said the Taliban must show willingness to respond to the Afghan desire for peace.

Related Topics

Pakistan Taliban Attack Afghanistan Kabul Exchange Qatar Tokyo Doha United States December World War Government

Recent Stories

Poland approves bill aimed at punishing judges

20 seconds ago

Cricket: South Africa A v England scores

23 seconds ago

Dr. Yasmin inaugurates largest School Health Progr ..

25 seconds ago

German Businesses Hail Russia-Ukraine Tentative Ga ..

28 seconds ago

Arteta tasked with reviving troubled Arsenal

5 minutes ago

Kenya backs farming of Monsanto-created GM crop

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.