US Joint Chiefs Chairman Admits Impasse in Afghanistan, Calls for Talks With Taliban

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The conflict in Afghanistan is in a strategic stalemate with no chance to defeat the Taliban militarily and negotiations remain the only viable way out, US Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Mark Milley said during a briefing on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2019) The conflict in Afghanistan is in a strategic stalemate with no chance to defeat the Taliban militarily and negotiations remain the only viable way out, US Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Mark Milley said during a briefing on Friday.

"For years we have clearly stated that there is not going to be a rational, reasonable chance of a military victory against the Taliban insurgency, something like signing the surrender documents on the USS Missouri in Tokyo Bay [ending World War II]," Milley told reporters. "It remains true today. This is only one way this is going to end and its the negotiated solution with the Taliban."

Milley admitted there is an impasse in Afghanistan with no party to the conflict able to win the war as a result of the fact the Taliban has a sanctuary in Pakistan and still enjoys some popularity.

"Militarily this has been at the state of strategic stalemate, if you will. Taliban cannot defeat militarily the regime, the government in Kabul, so long as the United States and its allies maintain some degree of military support," Milley said.

"And the regime is not going to militarily defeat the Taliban or various other groups so long as they have sanctuary in Pakistan and they have some small degree of popularity among the people."

The United States and the Taliban had for nearly a year been attempting to negotiate a peace deal that would ensure the withdrawal of US troops in exchange for the movement guaranteeing that Afghanistan will not become a safe haven for terrorists.

Earlier in December, the Taliban announced that the talks with the United States had resumed in Doha, Qatar, after a three-month hiatus. A source close to the Taliban told Sputnik that both sides had discussed conditions that could spur intra-Afghan talks to begin.

However, on Thursday, US Special Envoy Zalmay Khalilzad announced a "brief pause" in the talks with the Taliban after an attack on Bagram airbase killed two and wounded dozens of civilians. Khalilzad said the Taliban must show willingness to respond to the Afghan desire for peace.