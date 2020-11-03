UrduPoint.com
Tue 03rd November 2020 | 10:59 PM

US Joint Chiefs Chairman Assures Generals, Media No Military Involvement Coming - Reports

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley, the highest ranking serving US military officer, held a video call with top generals and news anchors this weekend to assure them the armed forces had no plans to intervene in the elections or to enforce any transfer of power, Axios reported on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2020) Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley, the highest ranking serving US military officer, held a video call with top generals and news anchors this weekend to assure them the armed forces had no plans to intervene in the elections or to enforce any transfer of power, Axios reported on Thursday.

Milley held his off-the-record video call with the officers, including two other four star generals - the highest serving rank in the US military - and network anchors to discourage speculation about potential military involvement in the US election process, the report said.

Milley told the anchors that the armed forces would take no role whatsoever in any peaceful transfer of power, the report said. The reported video call was unprecedented in modern US history. A spokesman for Milley and the other generals involved in the video call refused to make any comment on the report.

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden told Trevor Noah, host of the nationally broadcast Daily Show, that he was absolutely convinced the military would "escort" President Donald Trump from the White House if he refused to leave office after losing today's presidential election, the report said.

