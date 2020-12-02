UrduPoint.com
US Joint Chiefs Chairman Expects Biden Administration To Modify National Defense Strategy

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 02nd December 2020 | 10:50 PM

US Joint Chiefs Chairman Expects Biden Administration to Modify National Defense Strategy

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2020) US Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Mark Milley said during a think-tank event on Wednesday that he expects the incoming Biden administration to modify the National Defense Strategy.

"Are there some things that need to be modified for next administration? Yes and I think that they will likely do that," Milley said during a Brookings Institution virtual panel discussion.

Milley said a "rising China" and its growing military is a Primary concern for the United States.

In addition, Milley said he expects the US defense budget to flatten out due to the impact of the novel coronavirus pandemic measures on the US economy.

In January 2018, the Trump administration rolled out a new National Defense Strategy that sought to revamp the US military to counter growing threats from China, Russia and other countries.

