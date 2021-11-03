US Joint Chiefs Chairman Says Taliban Will Be Challenged in Governing Afghanistan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2021) The Taliban (terrorist group, banned in Russia) will be challenged in governing Afghanistan, US Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Mark Milley said on Wednesday.

