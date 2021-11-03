UrduPoint.com

US Joint Chiefs Chairman Says Taliban Will Be Challenged In Governing Afghanistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 21 seconds ago Wed 03rd November 2021 | 07:29 PM

US Joint Chiefs Chairman Says Taliban Will Be Challenged in Governing Afghanistan

The Taliban (terrorist group, banned in Russia) will be challenged in governing Afghanistan, US Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Mark Milley said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2021) The Taliban (terrorist group, banned in Russia) will be challenged in governing Afghanistan, US Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Mark Milley said on Wednesday.

"My estimate is that the Taliban are going to be challenged whether they could govern adequately (in Afghanistan)," Milley told the Aspen Security Forum.

