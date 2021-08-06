UrduPoint.com

US Joint Chiefs Of Staff Chairman Meets Top Latvia General For Security Talks - Pentagon

US Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Meets Top Latvia General for Security Talks - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2021) Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Mark Milley held talks with visiting Latvian armed forces commander Lieutenant General Leonids Kalnins at the Defense Department, Joint Staff spokesperson Col. Dave Butler said on Thursday.

"Chairman of the Joint Chiefs General Mark Milley met with Latvia's Chief of Defense Lieutenant General Leonids Kalnins today at the Pentagon," Butler said in a readout of the conversation. "The leaders discussed a range of issues including bilateral cooperation, capabilities and areas of mutual interest in the Baltic region."

General Milley also reinforced international commitments to maintaining readiness, Colonel Butler said.

Latvia was a key NATO ally and shared a strong partnership with the United States around the globe, the readout said.

