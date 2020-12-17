US Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Meets With Afghan, Taliban Leaders

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2020) US Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) Chairman Gen. Mark Milley told reporters on Thursday that he met separately earlier this week with leaders of Afghanistan and the Taliban movement to press both sides to commit to a reduction of violence.

"The most important part of the discussions I had with both the Taliban and the government of Afghanistan was the need for a reduction in violence," Milley told the traveling press in Kabul, as quoted by Defense One.

The top US general's meeting with the Taliban negotiators in Doha, Qatar lasted for more than two hours, while his discussion with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani took place on Wednesday, the news outlet noted, without providing additional details.

Milley is the first known US JCS chief to have met with Taliban officials.

Intra-Afghan peace negotiations began in the Qatari capital of Doha back in September. Both sides have recently announced that they agreed on the framework of the talks, allowing for discussions on substantive issues to begin. At the same time, violent clashes between the Afghan forces and the radical movement, as well as bomb blasts, continue to ravage Afghanistan.

In early November, the US announced plans to reduce by January 15 the number of its troops in Afghanistan and Iraq to 2,500 in each country.