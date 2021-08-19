US Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Says No One Foresaw Collapse of Afghan Army in 11 Days

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2021) Senior US Defense Department officials did not expect the Afghan army to collapse in 11 days, Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Mark Milley said on Wednesday.

"I did not, nor did anyone else, see the collapse of an army that size in 11 days," Milley said during a press briefing.

The Afghan army had more than 300,000 service members, in addition to an Air Force and other US-supplied equipment, according to US officials.