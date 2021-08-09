UrduPoint.com

US Joint Intelligence Community Council Meets To Discuss 'Havana Syndrome' - ODNI

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Mon 09th August 2021 | 06:30 PM

US Joint Intelligence Community Council Meets to Discuss 'Havana Syndrome' - ODNI

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2021) High-level US intelligence officials met to discuss the set of health incidents affecting US diplomats and military personnel abroad known as the "Havana syndrome," the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) said on Monday.

"Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines late Friday convened the Joint Intelligence Community Council (JICC) to promote and strengthen coordinated Intelligence Community support to the existing interagency efforts to address anomalous health incidents (AHI) affecting US government personnel and their families," the statement said.

The participants in the meeting agreed to support the National Security Council-led interagency efforts to address the incidents and said determining its cause is a top priority, the statement said. They also highlighted an importance of providing high-level care to those affected and preventing such incidents in the future, it added.

"The participants also made clear that they will support those affected by AHI to ensure they are believed, heard, and respected, and will work together, including through the sharing of relevant information and by following agreed, standardized medical protocols," the statement said.

US diplomats were first diagnosed with the Havana syndrome in Cuba in 2016 and then in China in 2018. The diplomats said they experienced piercing sounds that have caused longer-term health effects. US diplomats in Russia, Tajikistan, Austria and in several African countries have also reported to have experienced Havana syndrome symptoms, such as nausea and dizziness.

The US government initially blamed Russia for what it said were "acoustic attacks," but the allegations have been dismissed by Moscow as being totally absurd. In July, CIA Director William Burns said Russia may be responsible for the incidents, but the US government lacks sufficient proof to have a final determination.

